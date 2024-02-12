 Rashi Peripherals IPO: Allotment date likely today. GMP jumps, how to check allotment status online | Mint
Rashi Peripherals IPO: Allotment date likely today. GMP jumps, how to check allotment status online

 Asit Manohar

Rashi Peripherals IPO GMP today: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹85 in the grey market today, say market observers

Rashi Peripherals IPO allotment date likely today: Bidders can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at the direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and check Rashi Peripherals IPO allotment status online. (https://www.rptechindia.com/)Premium
Rashi Peripherals IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering ended on Friday last week. In the wake of the T+3 listing rule, which has become mandatory from 1st December 2023, Rashi Peripherals IPO listing date is most likely on 14th February 2024 i.e. on Wednesday this week. So, Rashi Peripherals IPO allotment date is most likely today. 

Those, who have applied for the public issue are advised to check Rashi Peripherals IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or the website of the official registrar of the Rashi Peripherals IPO. Link Intime India Private Limited has been appointed as the official registrar of the book build issue.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Rashi Peripherals IPO allotment, shares of Rashi Peripherals Ltd have further gained strength in the grey market. According to stock market observers, Rashi Peripherals shares are available at a premium of 85 in the grey market today, which was 77 on the weekend.

Rashi Peripherals IPO GMP today

According to the stock market observers, Rashi Peripherals IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is 85, which is 8 higher than its weekend GMP of 77. They said that the grey market sentiments turned bullish after the trend reversal on Dalal Street and the strong response given by the primary market investors.

Rashi Peripherals IPO allotment links

As mentioned above, Rashi Peripherals IPO allotment status can be checked online by logging in at the BSE website or Link Intime's website. However, for more convenience, applicants can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at the direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and check Rashi Peripherals IPO allotment status online.

Rashi Peripherals IPO allotment status check on BSE

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Rashi Peripherals Limited IPO;

3] Enter Rashi Peripherals IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click on 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click on the 'Submit' button.

Your Rashi Peripherals IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or the Smartphone screen.

Rashi Peripherals IPO allotment status LinkIntime

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Rashi Peripherals Limited IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click on the 'Search' option.

Your Rashi Peripherals IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or the Smartphone screen.

Published: 12 Feb 2024, 09:44 AM IST
