Rashi Peripherals IPO: Allotment date likely today. GMP jumps, how to check allotment status online
Rashi Peripherals IPO GMP today: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹85 in the grey market today, say market observers
Rashi Peripherals IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering ended on Friday last week. In the wake of the T+3 listing rule, which has become mandatory from 1st December 2023, Rashi Peripherals IPO listing date is most likely on 14th February 2024 i.e. on Wednesday this week. So, Rashi Peripherals IPO allotment date is most likely today.
