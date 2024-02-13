 Rashi Peripherals IPO allotment status announced. Latest GMP, how to check allotment status | Mint
Rashi Peripherals IPO allotment status announced. Latest GMP, how to check allotment status

 Asit Manohar

Rashi Peripherals IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹76 in the grey market today, say market observers

Rashi Peripherals IPO listing date: In the wake of the T+3 listing rule, the public issue may list on BSE and NSE on Wednesday i.e on tomorrow. (Photo: Courtesy company website)Premium
Rashi Peripherals IPO listing date: In the wake of the T+3 listing rule, the public issue may list on BSE and NSE on Wednesday i.e on tomorrow. (Photo: Courtesy company website)

Rashi Peripherals IPO: The allotment status of the initial public offering (IPO) of Rashi Peripherals Ltd has been declared. Those who have applied for the public issue need not move from pillar to post to check Rashi Peripherals IPO allotment status. Bidders can check their application status online by logging in at the BSE website or the website of the official registrar — Link Intime India Private Limited.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Rashi Peripherals IPO allotment, shares of Rashi Peripherals Ltd have remained strong in the grey market. According to stock market observers, Rashi Peripherals shares are available at a premium of 76 in the grey market today.

Rashi Peripherals IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Rashi Peripherals IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is 76, which is 9 lower than Monday's GMP of 85. However, they maintained that 76 GMP is praiseworthy ahead of the fast-approaching Rashi Peripherals IPO listing date. They said that the dip in the Rashi Peripherals IPO GMP today can be attributed to the Monday sell-off.

Rashi Peripherals IPO allotment status check on BSE

To check Rashi Peripherals IPO allotment status online on the BSE website, one can log in at the BSE website — bseindia.com. However, for more convenience, they can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below-mentioned step-by-step guide to check one's application status online:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Rashi Peripherals Limited IPO;

3] Enter Rashi Peripherals IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click on 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click on the 'Submit' button.

Your Rashi Peripherals IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or the Smartphone screen.

Rashi Peripherals IPO allotment status LinkIntime

To check Rashi Peripherals IPO allotment status online on the Link Intime's website, one can log in at the Link Intime website — linkintime.co.in. However, for more convenience, they can log in at the direct BSE link — linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html and follow the below-mentioned step-by-step guide to check one's application status online:

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Rashi Peripherals Limited IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click on the 'Search' option.

Your Rashi Peripherals IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or the Smartphone screen.

 

