Rashi Peripherals IPO allotment status announced. Latest GMP, how to check allotment status
Rashi Peripherals IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹76 in the grey market today, say market observers
Rashi Peripherals IPO: The allotment status of the initial public offering (IPO) of Rashi Peripherals Ltd has been declared. Those who have applied for the public issue need not move from pillar to post to check Rashi Peripherals IPO allotment status. Bidders can check their application status online by logging in at the BSE website or the website of the official registrar — Link Intime India Private Limited.
