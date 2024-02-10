Rashi Peripherals IPO: Focus shifts to allotment date. GMP, how to check allotment status online
Rashi Peripherals IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹85 in the grey market, say market observers
Rashi Peripherals IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Rashi Peripherals Ltd ended on Friday. After three days of bidding, Rashi Peripherals IPO subscription status suggests that the public issue received a strong response from the primary market investors. The book build issue got subscribed to the tune of nearly 60 times against its offer. As bidding has closed, all investors are eagerly waiting for the Rashi Peripherals IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 12th February 2024 i.e. on Monday next week.
