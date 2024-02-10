Rashi Peripherals IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Rashi Peripherals Ltd ended on Friday. After three days of bidding, Rashi Peripherals IPO subscription status suggests that the public issue received a strong response from the primary market investors. The book build issue got subscribed to the tune of nearly 60 times against its offer. As bidding has closed, all investors are eagerly waiting for the Rashi Peripherals IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 12th February 2024 i.e. on Monday next week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, after the closure of Rashi Peripherals IPO subscription, the grey market is still giving strong signals about the possible listing gain from the public issue.

According to stock market observers, shares of Rashi Peripherals Limited are available at a premium of ₹85 in the grey market today.

Rashi Peripherals IPO GMP today Market observers said that Rashi Peripherals IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹85, which is ₹7 higher than its Friday GMP of ₹68. They said that the rise in the grey market sentiment can be attributed to two possible reasons — trend reversal on Dalal Street and strong response by investors. They said that the book build issue received close to 60 times subscriptions in three days of bidding from 7th to 9th February 2024.

Rashi Peripherals IPO allotment date As mentioned above, Rashi Peripherals IPO allotment date is most likely on 12th February 2024. Those who have applied for the public issue can check their application status online by logging in at the BSE website or the official website of the Rashi Peripherals IPO registrar. Link Intime India Private Limited has been appointed as the official registrar of the book build issue. However, for more convenience, bidders can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or the direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html after the announcement of share allocation.

Rashi Peripherals IPO allotment status BSE 1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Rashi Peripherals Limited IPO;

3] Enter Rashi Peripherals IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click on 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click on the 'Submit' button.

Your Rashi Peripherals IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or the Smartphone screen.

Rashi Peripherals IPO allotment status LinkIntime 1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Rashi Peripherals Limited IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click on the 'Search' option.

Your Rashi Peripherals IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or the Smartphone screen.

