Rashi Peripherals IPO, Jana SFB IPO, Capital SFB IPO last day of subscription today: Which ones should you choose?
Experts recommend investing in Rashi Peripherals IPO due to its good corporate governance and strong market position, while opting for Jana Small Finance Bank IPO for its attractive price to book ratio.
With four initial public offerings (IPOs) open for subscription, the primary market has been quite hectic this week. Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO kicked off the week and garnered incredible response during its three days. Through the three days of the subscription period, Park Hotels IPO saw a significant response and was able to continue its upward trend. According to BSE data, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels' IPO subscription status was 59.66 times on the third day. Those who applied for the Park Hotels IPO are now looking forward to Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO allotment status.
