Rashi Peripherals IPO: GMP reflects decent debut of shares ahead of listing date
Rashi Peripherals IPO GMP: The grey market is signaling that Rashi Peripherals IPO listing price woould be around ₹371 level, say market observers
Rashi Peripherals IPO: After the announcement of share allocation, lucky allottees are eagerly waiting for the Rashi Peripherals IPO listing date, which is most likely on 14th February 2024 i.e. tomorrow. The reason for expecting Rashi Peripherals IPO listing on Wednesday is because of the T+3 listing rule which has become mandatory for each public issue from 1st December 2023. However, it is for sure that Rashi Peripherals IPO listing date is fast approaching and the grey market has an idea about it.
