Rashi Peripherals IPO: Issue fully booked on day 1, retail portion subscribed 1.36 times; check GMP
Rashi Peripherals IPO subscribed 1.09 times on day 1, with retail and non-institutional investors driving the issue. Rashi Peripherals IPO receives bids for 1,54,64,784 shares against 1,42,37,289 shares on offer.
Rashi Peripherals IPO Subscription Status: Despite a sluggish and steady start to the Rashi Peripherals IPO on the first day, retail and non-institutional investors ultimately drove the issue. Rashi Peripherals IPO was fully booked at the end of day 1. Rashi IPO subscription status was 1.09 times, as per BSE data.
