Rashi Peripherals IPO: Issue oversubscribed on day 3 led by NIIs, retail investors; check GMP
Rashi Peripherals IPO, which opened for subscription on Wednesday, February 07, will close today. Rashi Peripherals IPO subscription status is 10.96 times, so far, on day 3 as per BSE data.
Rashi Peripherals IPO Subscription Status: As of the third day of the Rashi IPO, non-institutional investors ((NII) seem to be in the lead. At 13:03 IST, Rashi Peripherals IPO subscription status is 10.96 times, as per BSE data. NII portion has been subscribed 28.45 time so far, followed by retail investors booked 6.61 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion has been booked 5.45 times.
