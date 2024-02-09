Rashi Peripherals IPO last day: Check latest GMP, subscription status, review, key dates, more. Apply or not?
Rashi Peripherals IPO, which opened for subscription on Wednesday, February 07, will close today. Rashi Peripherals IPO garnered ₹180 crores from anchor investors. The Rashi Peripherals IPO expected listing price was indicated at ₹386 apiece, which is 24.12% higher than the IPO price of ₹311.
Rashi Peripherals IPO which opened for subscription on Wednesday, February 07, will close today (Friday, February 09). Rashi Peripherals IPO got through its second day quite smoothly, with a Rashi IPO subscription status of 3.19 times. Rashi Peripherals IPO's retail investors (3.46 times) and non-institutional investors (NII) (5.88 times) were oversubscribed at the end of the second day.
