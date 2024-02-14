Rashi Peripherals IPO listing today: Experts indicate up to 20% premium; check GMP
Rashi Peripherals IPO: According to stock market experts, the issue received a strong response from investors and the issue was oversubscribed at 62.95 times on the third and final day of bidding.
Rashi Peripherals IPO: The listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Rashi Peripherals has been fixed on February 14, 2024. Rashi Peripherals share price will list on BSE and NSE and it will become open for trade on the bourses from 10:00 AM during Wednesday deals.
