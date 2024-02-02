Rashi Peripherals IPO: Madhu Kela wife-backed firm sets IPO price band at ₹295-311; issue to open on February 7
Rashi Peripherals IPO will remain open till Friday, February 9, and retail investors can bid for a minimum of 48 shares and in multiples of 48 after that. The minimum investment required by retail investors would be ₹14,160.
Rashi Peripherals IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Rashi Peripherals will open for subscription on Wednesday, February 7. The company has fixed the IPO price band at ₹295 to ₹311 per equity share.
