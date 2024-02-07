Rashi Peripherals IPO opens today. GMP, review, other details. Apply or not?
Rashi Peripherals IPO GMP: Shares of the global tech distributor company are available at a premium of ₹71 in the grey market today, say market observers
Rashi Peripherals IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Rashi Peripherals Limited has hit the primary market today. The public issue will remain open for bidders till 9th February 2024. The global tech brand distributor company has fixed Rashi Peripherals' IPO price at ₹295 to ₹311 per equity share. The book build issue aims to raise 600 crore via the issuance of fresh shares. The public offer is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.
