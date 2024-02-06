Rashi Peripherals IPO opens tomorrow: GMP, issue details, 10 key things to know before subscribing to ₹600-crore issue
Rashi Peripherals IPO opens for subscription on Wednesday, February 7. Rashi Peripherals IPO is worth ₹600 crore and consists of a fresh issue of 1.93 crore equity shares. The shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on February 14.
Rashi Peripherals IPO opens for subscription on tomorrow (Wednesday, February 7). In India, Rashi Peripherals Limited has been distributing information and communications technology (ICT) for over 34 years. In addition, the firm is among the national distributors of international technology companies with the quickest rate of growth in India.
