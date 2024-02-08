Rashi Peripherals IPO sails smoothly on the second day of bidding, issue booked 2.27x so far; GMP rises
Rashi Peripherals IPO seems to sail through its second day quite smoothly. So far, at 13:48 IST, Rashi IPO subscription status is 2.27 times. Despite a sluggish and steady start to the Rashi Peripherals IPO on the first day, retail and non-institutional investors ultimately drove the issue.
Rashi Peripherals IPO Subscription Status: Rashi Peripherals IPO seems to sail through its second day quite smoothly. So far, at 13:48 IST, Rashi IPO subscription status is 2.27 times. Rashi Peripherals IPO's retail investors portion has been subscribed to 2.59 times, Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion is subscribed to 3.65 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion is booked 67%.
