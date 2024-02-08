Rashi Peripherals IPO Subscription Status: Rashi Peripherals IPO seems to sail through its second day quite smoothly. So far, at 13:48 IST, Rashi IPO subscription status is 2.27 times. Rashi Peripherals IPO's retail investors portion has been subscribed to 2.59 times, Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion is subscribed to 3.65 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion is booked 67%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite a sluggish and steady start to the Rashi Peripherals IPO on the first day, retail and non-institutional investors ultimately drove the issue. Rashi Peripherals IPO was fully booked at the end of day 1. Rashi IPO subscription status was 1.09 times, as per BSE data.

On day 1, Rashi Peripherals IPO's retail investors portion has been subscribed to 1.36 times, Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion is subscribed to 1.87 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion is booked 1%.

Rashi Peripherals IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, February 07, and will close on Friday, February 09. Rashi IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹295 to ₹311 per equity share of face value of ₹5. Rashi Peripherals IPO garnered ₹180 crores from anchor investors on Tuesday, February 06. Rashi Peripherals IPO lot size is 48 equity shares and in multiples of 48 equity shares thereafter.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rashi Peripherals IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors.

Rashi Peripherals IPO details.

Rashi Peripherals IPO Subscription Status Rashi Peripherals IPO has received bids for 3,21,63,840 shares against 1,42,37,289 shares on offer, at 13:48 IST, according to data from the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rashi IPO retail investors' portion received bids for 1,83,69,840 shares against 71,18,645 shares on offer for this segment.

Rashi Peripherals IPO's non-institutional investors' portion received bids for 1,10,75,856 shares against 30,50,848 on offer for this segment.

Rashi IPO's QIBs portion have received 27,18,144 bids against 40,67,796 shares on offer for this segment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rashi Peripherals IPO details Rashi Peripherals IPO, which is worth ₹600 crore, is completely a fresh issue of 1.93 crore equity share; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component, according to Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

In its pre-IPO placement, ace investor Madhusudan Kela’s wife Madhuri Madhusudan Kela invested ₹50 crore and Volrado Venture Partners Fund-III-BETA invested ₹100 crore. The investors were allotted a total of 48.23 lakh equity shares at an issue price of ₹311 apiece. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company intends to use the net proceeds of the offer to finance the following goals: prepayment or scheduled repayment of all or a portion of the company's existing borrowings; financing the company's working capital needs as well as general corporate purposes.

The registrar for the Rashi Peripherals IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd, while the book running lead managers are JM Financial Limited and ICICI Securities Limited.

Rashi Peripherals IPO GMP today Rashi IPO GMP or grey market premium is +85. This indicates Rashi Peripherals share price were trading at a premium of ₹85 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Rashi Peripherals share price was indicated at ₹396 apiece, which is 27.33% higher than the IPO price of ₹311.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!