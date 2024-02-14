Rashi Peripherals share price makes a lukewarm debut, stock lists with 9.16% premium at ₹339.50 on NSE
Rashi Peripherals IPO lists at ₹339.50 on NSE, 9.16% higher than issue price. Rashi Peripherals IPO worth ₹600 crore is a fresh issue with no offer for sale.
Rashi Peripherals share price made a tepid debut on the bourses today. On NSE, Rashi Peripherals share price was listed at ₹339.50 per share, 9.16% higher than the issue price of ₹311. On BSE, Rashi Peripherals share price today was listed at ₹335 apiece, up 7.72% than the issue price.
