Ratan Tata, Nikhil Kamath-backed BlueStone Jewellery plans ₹2,000 crore IPO: Report
BlueStone Jewellery is seeking pitches from investment bankers to underwrite and market the IPO that is likely to involve a fresh issue of shares and an offer for sale.
BlueStone Jewellery -- backed by Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata and Zerodha co- founder Nikhil Kamath, plans to raise around ₹2,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO), according to a recent report by business daily Economic Times.
