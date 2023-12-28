Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Ratan Tata to offload all 77,900 shares in FirstCry IPO

Livemint

Ratan Tata at a Press Conference in Mumbai.Photo By Abhijit Bhatlekar on 23/03/2009.

Business tycoon Ratan Tata will offload all his 77,900 shares in the upcoming FirstCry initial public offering (IPO).

Tata had picked up a 0.02 per cent

stake for 66 lakh in Brainbees Solution, which operates omnichannel businesses of kidswear under the brand name FirstCry, in 2016.

More to come

