Ratan Tata to offload all 77,900 shares in FirstCry IPO
Business tycoon Ratan Tata will offload all his 77,900 shares in the upcoming FirstCry initial public offering (IPO).
Tata had picked up a 0.02 per cent
stake for ₹66 lakh in Brainbees Solution, which operates omnichannel businesses of kidswear under the brand name FirstCry, in 2016.
