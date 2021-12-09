After a muted response on the first two days, the initial public offering of RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd was subscribed fully on the final day of bidding, thanks to retail and high net worth investors.

As of 5pm, the IPO got subscribed 17.41 times. Overall, it received 302 million bids against the offer of 17.35 million shares, according to stock exchange data.

Retail investors, whose investments cannot exceed the maximum cap of ₹2 lakh in an IPO, applied for 8.08 times the shares on offer.

The non-institutional category, comprising high net worth individuals, was subscribed 42.04 times. Shares in the institutional investors category got subscribed 8.42 times, stock exchange data showed.

RateGain is among the leading distribution technology companies globally and is the largest software as a service (SaaS) company in the hospitality and travel industry in India.

As of 30 June, it had over 1,400 clients, including eight global Fortune 500 companies. Its customers include Six Continents Hotels, Inc., an InterContinental Hotels Group firm; luxury hotel chain Kessler Collection; Lemon Tree Hotels and Oyo Hotels and Homes Pvt Ltd. It caters to 1,186 large and mid-size hotel chains, 104 travel partners, such as airlines, car rentals and cruise companies; besides over 144 distribution partners including OTAs such as GroupOn, besides distribution companies such as Sabre GLBL Inc., across 110 countries as of 30 June.

RateGain’s profitability has not been encouraging over the years, due to the acquisition of loss-making entities and higher depreciation (impairment of goodwill). The company continues to record lower EBITDA margin and net loss.

The company’s revenue fell from ₹398.7 crore in FY20 to ₹250.7 crore in 2020-21 due to the impact of covid-19 on the travel sector. It reported losses of ₹27.8 crore in FY21, up from ₹12.8 crore in losses in the previous fiscal. The company had reported a profit of ₹11.5 crore in FY19 on a revenue of ₹261.5 crore.

The IPO is valued at 18.1x FY21 price-to-sales and 15.1x FY22 annualized price-to-sales, which is at a discount of 27.3x to PayTM and 31.7x to Zomato (at CMP). While there is no listed peer available for a direct comparison to RateGain in the domestic market, its valuations at ~50% discount to unicorns like Zomato and Paytm give comfort on the valuation front, analysts say.

Meanwhile, Shriram Properties Ltd's IPO was also subscribed fully on the second day of its three-day offer today.

Retail investors placed bids for 8.72 times the shares reserved for them. Non-institutional and institutional investors subscribed just 0.19 times and 0.13 times respectively.

