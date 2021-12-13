RateGain IPO: Latest GMP, how to check share allotment status online

RateGain IPO: After closure of 3-day subscription of the public issue worth ₹1,335.74 crore, all eyes are now set on the RateGain IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 14th December 2021 i.e. tomorrow. After announcement of share allocation, bidders are advised to check their IPO application status online by logging in at BSE website or at the official registrar's website. The official registrar of the IPO is KFintech Private Limited. However, ahead of announcement of share allocation, grey market is giving signals, which may disturb the allottees.

RateGain IPO GMP

According to market observers, RateGain IPO GMP today is ₹35, which is ₹10 lower from its yesterday's grey market premium (GMP) of ₹45 per shares. They went on to add that after the closure of RateGain IPO subscription, its GMP has been nosediving and in last one week it has come down from around ₹90 to ₹35 per share levels. However, they maintained that short-term investors may end up with single digit percentage listing gain.

What this GMP mean?

Market observers said that GMP is an unofficial indication about the listing gain that one can expect. As RateGain IPO GMP today is ₹35, it means grey market is expecting this public issue to list at around ₹460 ( ₹425 + ₹35), which is near 8 per cent higher from its price band of ₹405 to ₹425 per share.

RateGain IPO allotment links

As mentioned above, RateGain IPO bidders can check their application status online by logging in at BSE website or at KFintech website. Bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus and check share allotment status online.

How to check RateGain IPO allotment status on KFintech

1] Login at the direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/;

2] Select RateGain IPO;

3] Select either of Application Number or DPID/Client ID or PAN (Let's take application number);

4] Enter RateGain IPO application number;

5] Fill Captcha; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your RateGain IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

How to check RateGain IPO allotment status on BSE

1] Login at the direct link to BSE website — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select RateGain IPO;

3] Enter your RateGain IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your RateGain IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

