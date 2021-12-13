RateGain IPO: Latest GMP, how to check share allotment status online

RateGain IPO: After closure of 3-day subscription of the public issue worth ₹1,335.74 crore, all eyes are now set on the RateGain IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 14th December 2021 i.e. tomorrow. After announcement of share allocation, bidders are advised to check their IPO application status online by logging in at BSE website or at the official registrar's website. The official registrar of the IPO is KFintech Private Limited. However, ahead of announcement of share allocation, grey market is giving signals, which may disturb the allottees.

