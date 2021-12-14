RateGain IPO share allotment today. How to check application status online

2 min read.Updated: 14 Dec 2021, 07:43 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar
RateGain IPO allotment date: Bidders of the public issue worth ₹1,335.74 crore are advised to check their application status online either at the BSE website or at the official registrar of the IPO
Listen to this article
RateGain IPO: Finalisation of RateGain share allocation can be announced any time today and bidders of the public issue worth ₹1,335.74 crore are advised to check their application status online either at the BSE website or at the official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of RateGain IPO is KFintech Private Limited.
In three days bidding from 7th to 9th December 2021, the public issue got subscribed 17.41 times. The public issue has been subscribed 8.08 times in the retail category, 8.42 times in the QIB category and 42.04 times in the NII category.
Links to check RateGain IPO allotment status online
As mentioned above, RateGain IPO bidders are advised to check their IPO application status online by logging in at BSE website — bseindia.com or at KFintech website — rategain.com. Bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus and check their application status without moving outside from home.
RateGain IPO allotment status check on KFintech
To check one's share allotment status online at KFintech's website, bidders can login at above-mentioned direct KFintech link and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:
1] Login at the direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/;