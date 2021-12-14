Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Markets / Ipo /  RateGain IPO share allotment today. How to check application status online

RateGain IPO share allotment today. How to check application status online

RateGain IPO allotment status: Bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus and check their application status without moving outside from home. Photo: RateGain Travel Technologies website
2 min read . 07:43 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar

  • RateGain IPO allotment date: Bidders of the public issue worth 1,335.74 crore are advised to check their application status online either at the BSE website or at the official registrar of the IPO

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

RateGain IPO: Finalisation of RateGain share allocation can be announced any time today and bidders of the public issue worth 1,335.74 crore are advised to check their application status online either at the BSE website or at the official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of RateGain IPO is KFintech Private Limited.

In three days bidding from 7th to 9th December 2021, the public issue got subscribed 17.41 times. The public issue has been subscribed 8.08 times in the retail category, 8.42 times in the QIB category and 42.04 times in the NII category.

Links to check RateGain IPO allotment status online

As mentioned above, RateGain IPO bidders are advised to check their IPO application status online by logging in at BSE website — bseindia.com or at KFintech website — rategain.com. Bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus and check their application status without moving outside from home.

RateGain IPO allotment status check on KFintech

To check one's share allotment status online at KFintech's website, bidders can login at above-mentioned direct KFintech link and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at the direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/;

2] Select RateGain IPO;

3] Select either of Application Number or DPID/Client ID or PAN (Let's take application number);

4] Enter RateGain IPO application number;

5] Fill Captcha; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your RateGain IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

RateGain IPO allotment status check on BSE

Those who want to check their IPO application status online at BSE are advised to login at above-mentioned direct BSE link and follow the below-mentioned steps:

1] Login at the direct link to BSE website — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select RateGain IPO;

3] Enter your RateGain IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your RateGain IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

