RateGain IPO share allotment today. How to check application status online

RateGain IPO: Finalisation of RateGain share allocation can be announced any time today and bidders of the public issue worth ₹1,335.74 crore are advised to check their application status online either at the BSE website or at the official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of RateGain IPO is KFintech Private Limited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In three days bidding from 7th to 9th December 2021, the public issue got subscribed 17.41 times. The public issue has been subscribed 8.08 times in the retail category, 8.42 times in the QIB category and 42.04 times in the NII category.

In three days bidding from 7th to 9th December 2021, the public issue got subscribed 17.41 times. The public issue has been subscribed 8.08 times in the retail category, 8.42 times in the QIB category and 42.04 times in the NII category.

As mentioned above, RateGain IPO bidders are advised to check their IPO application status online by logging in at BSE website — bseindia.com or at KFintech website — rategain.com. Bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus and check their application status without moving outside from home.

RateGain IPO allotment status check on KFintech

1] Login at the direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/;

4] Enter RateGain IPO application number;

5] Fill Captcha; and

Your RateGain IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

RateGain IPO allotment status check on BSE

1] Login at the direct link to BSE website — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select RateGain IPO;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

Your RateGain IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

