RateGain IPO listing date: Shares of RateGain Travel Technologies Limited will be listed and admitted to dealings on the Indian bourses today. RateGain shares will be listed on both NSE and BSE in 'B' group of securities in Special Pre-open Session . According to stock market experts, RateGain shares may have a marginal debut and it may list at around ₹450 to ₹475 per share levels, giving up to 10 per cent listing gain to the allottees.

Speaking on RateGain IPO listing; Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "As the flurry of IPOs are all set to list on D-Street, Rate Gain Technologies- a technology distribution company - in hospitality and travel industry is also set to list however, listing may be neutral or marginal as the IPO was fully priced. I am expecting the IPO to list around ₹450 mark, which looks marginal with respect to recent listings."

On RateGain IPO listing price prediction; Ankur Saraswat, Research Analyst at Trustline Securities said, "Company is the largest aggregators of data points in the world in travel and hospitality space and first SaaS company to hit the market. It is an artificial intelligence & innovation driven company with strong base of customers and diversified product portfolio. Growth in travel and tourism after this pandemic will be a big booster for RateGain Travel Technologies. We expect that listing price of RateGain IPO could be around ₹475."

Echoing with Ankur Saraswat's views; Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities Limited said, "We are expecting RateGain IPO to list around ₹450 to ₹470 levels. India's largest SaaS provider company in travel and hospitality industry has reported revenue of ₹264 crore against ₹458 crore in 2020."

Commenting upon the RateGain IPO listing gain that allottees can expect; Aayush Agrawal, Sr. Analyst at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "As the largest SaaS provider in the travel and hospitality industry in India, RateGain Travel Technologies has a promising future. However, the company has suffered losses in the last two years due to COVID, and the rising number of cases remains concerning, which is why we are seeing a dip in its grey market premium. We expect a modest listing gain of 10 per cent."

RateGain IPO GMP

According to market observers, RateGain IPO GMP today is rs 45 that means grey market is expecting that RateGain IPO listing would be around ₹470 ( ₹425 + ₹45), giving around 10 per cent premium to the allottees.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

