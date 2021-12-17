RateGain IPO share listing today. Experts predict 'marginal' debut

Commenting upon the RateGain IPO listing gain that allottees can expect; Aayush Agrawal, Sr. Analyst at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "As the largest SaaS provider in the travel and hospitality industry in India, RateGain Travel Technologies has a promising future. However, the company has suffered losses in the last two years due to COVID, and the rising number of cases remains concerning, which is why we are seeing a dip in its grey market premium. We expect a modest listing gain of 10 per cent."