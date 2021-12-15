Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Ipo /  RateGain IPO: What GMP (grey market premium) signals after share allotment

RateGain IPO: What GMP (grey market premium) signals after share allotment

RateGain Travel Technologies IPO GMP today is 35 that means grey market is expecting that shares of RateGain Travel Technologies will list around 460 ( 425 + 35), believe market observers. Photo: Courtesy RateGain Travel Technologies website
2 min read . 02:53 PM IST Edited By Asit Manohar

  • RateGain IPO GMP today is 35, which is 5 higher from its yesterday's grey market premium of 30, say market observers

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

RateGain IPO allotment has been finalised and now all eyes are set on the share listing date, which is most likely on 17thg December 2021. The public issue worth 1,335.74 crore got subscribed 17.41 times whereas its retail portion got subscribed 8.08 times. After announcement of share allocation, grey market is also giving signals in regard to the book built issue. According to market observers, shares of RateGain Travel Technologies are available at a premium of 35 in grey market today.

RateGain IPO allotment has been finalised and now all eyes are set on the share listing date, which is most likely on 17thg December 2021. The public issue worth 1,335.74 crore got subscribed 17.41 times whereas its retail portion got subscribed 8.08 times. After announcement of share allocation, grey market is also giving signals in regard to the book built issue. According to market observers, shares of RateGain Travel Technologies are available at a premium of 35 in grey market today.

RateGain IPO GMP

RateGain IPO GMP

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Market observers said that RateGain IPO GMP today is 35, which is 5 higher from its yesterday's grey market premium (GMP) of 30. They said that RateGain IPO grey market price has been oscillating around 30 to 35 that can be taken as indication that RateGain Travel Technologies shares price has got steady in this range for around one week. They said that such trends in grey market signals about marginal listing gain from the IPO.

What this GMP mean?

As per the market observers, RateGain Travel Technologies IPO GMP today is 35 that means grey market is expecting that shares of RateGain Travel Technologies will list around 460 ( 425 + 35), which is 8 per cent higher from its price band of 405 to 425 per equity share.

However stock market experts maintained that GMP is an unofficial data and it has nothing to do with the financials of the company. They said that it is balance sheet of the company that gives ideal picture of a company's financial health not GMP.

Highlighting the fundamentals favouring RateGain IPO, Anand Rathi research report says, "RateGain Travel Technologies serves a large and rapidly growing total addressable market. Third party travel and hospitality technology is estimated to be a $ 5.91 billion market in 2021 growing to an estimated $ 11.47 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 18 per cent. Enterprise applications focused on guest acquisition, distribution, revenue maximization and wallet share expansion in the hospitality and travel industry have a serviceable addressable market size of $4.34 billion in 2021, growing to an estimated US$ 8.45 billion in 2025. This is a large and rapidly growing addressable market opportunity for a vertical specific platform company like ours. The travel technology segment is further favoured by industry tailwinds of digitization in the post COVID times."

MINT PREMIUM See All

Household biomass burning: The invisible polluter

We need a renewed conversation on inequality in India

Air traffic in India is flatlining. Here’s why

Central banks in a bind as Omicron, inflation rear thei ...

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!