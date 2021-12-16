RateGain IPO: What GMP (grey market premium) signals ahead of share listing

On fundamentals that may favour RateGain IPO listing at higher premium, Anand Rathi research report says, "RateGain Travel Technologies serves a large and rapidly growing total addressable market. Third party travel and hospitality technology is estimated to be a $ 5.91 billion market in 2021 growing to an estimated $ 11.47 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 18 per cent. Enterprise applications focused on guest acquisition, distribution, revenue maximization and wallet share expansion in the hospitality and travel industry have a serviceable addressable market size of $4.34 billion in 2021, growing to an estimated US$ 8.45 billion in 2025. This is a large and rapidly growing addressable market opportunity for a vertical specific platform company like ours. The travel technology segment is further favoured by industry tailwinds of digitization in the post COVID times."