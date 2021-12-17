OPEN APP
Shares of RateGain Travel Technologies made a weak debut on Dalal Street today and listed at around 15 per cent discount against its issue price . RateGain shares opened on NES at 360 levels, around 15.30 per cent lower from its issue price of 405 to 425 per equity share.  However, the stock has made some recovery after listing. Currently, RateGain share price is trading at 381.80 levels.

Speaking on weak listing of RateGain shares; Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, “The timing of RateGain IPO doesn't fit despite most of the IPOs are witnessing a handsome return because Covid is hurting its business in the near term while worry of omicron variant is another challenge."

Echoing with Santosh Meena's views; Parth Nyati, Founder at Tradingo said, “Despite being the first mover, the company saw a moderate subscription of 17 times. On the back of a pandemic, the company has been losing money for the last two years, and rising COVID cases are still a concern."

In 3-day bidding from 7th to 9th December 2021, RateGain IPO was subscribed 17.41 times whereas its retail portion was subscribed 8.08 times. The public issue worth 1,335.74 crore was subscribed 8.42 times in the QIB category and 42.04 times in the NII category.

RateGain Travel Technologies is India's largest Software as a Service (SaaS) provider in the travel and hospitality industry. The company offers travel and hospitality services across different verticals like hotels, airlines, online travel agents, meta-search companies, package providers, car rentals, cruises, and ferries.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

