RateGain shares list at 15% discount over issue price

Shares of RateGain Travel Technologies made a weak debut on Dalal Street today and listed at around 15 per cent discount against its issue price . RateGain shares opened on NES at ₹360 levels, around 15.30 per cent lower from its issue price of ₹405 to ₹425 per equity share. However, the stock has made some recovery after listing. Currently, RateGain share price is trading at ₹381.80 levels.

Speaking on weak listing of RateGain shares; Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "The timing of RateGain IPO doesn't fit despite most of the IPOs are witnessing a handsome return because Covid is hurting its business in the near term while worry of omicron variant is another challenge."

Echoing with Santosh Meena's views; Parth Nyati, Founder at Tradingo said, "Despite being the first mover, the company saw a moderate subscription of 17 times. On the back of a pandemic, the company has been losing money for the last two years, and rising COVID cases are still a concern."

In 3-day bidding from 7th to 9th December 2021, RateGain IPO was subscribed 17.41 times whereas its retail portion was subscribed 8.08 times. The public issue worth ₹1,335.74 crore was subscribed 8.42 times in the QIB category and 42.04 times in the NII category.

