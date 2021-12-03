RateGain Travel IPO: GMP rises ahead of subscription opening

“In highly fragmented market, the company is well positioned to capture wallet share given 1) its comprehensive, inter-operable, innovative industry specific solutions and 2) marquee client base. Rising adoption of technology in T&H industry and increasing demand for third-party technology vendors due to COVID-19 is likely to double serviceable market to $8.45 bn in CY25E for RateGain," said Prabhudas Lilladher in a note.