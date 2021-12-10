Rategain Travel Technologies' initial public offering (IPO) elicited strong response from investors, with the issue getting subscribed 17.41 times on the last day of the offer that concluded on Thursday. The software-as-a-service (SaaS) company fixed a price band of ₹405-425 per share.

The finalization of basis of share allotment of Rategain IPO is expected to take place next week on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 and if allotted, then the credit of shares to demat account of bidders will be done on December 16, 2021. The registrar for this IPO is KFintech Private Limited, therefore the allotment application can be checked on its website here or on the BSE website here.

Rategain Travel IPO comprised a fresh issue of up to ₹375 crore and an offer for sale of up to 2,26,05,530 equity shares. All the categories, including those for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), were oversubscribed during the three-day issue that opened for bidding on December 7.

According to market observers, RateGain shares have been commanding ₹45 premium (GMP) in the grey market today. The company plans to list its shares on 17 December on the leading stock exchanges NSE and BSE.

The company, on Monday, raised ₹599 crore from anchor investors. The travel and hospitality technology services provider's offer is expected to fetch ₹1,335.73 crore at the upper end of the price band.

RateGain is among the leading distribution technology companies globally and the largest Software as a Service (SaaS) company in the hospitality and travel industry in India.

Among other purposes, proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for payment of debt availed by RateGain UK, one of the subsidiaries, from Silicon Valley Bank; payment of deferred consideration for the acquisition of DHISCO and strategic investments, acquisitions, and inorganic growth.

