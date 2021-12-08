Rategain Travel IPO: Latest GMP, subscription status on second day of issue

The initial share sale has a fresh issue of up to ₹375 crore and an offer for sale of up to 2,26,05,530 equity shares. The company said it has raised ₹599 crore from anchor investors ahead of its share sale. The travel and hospitality technology services provider's offer is expected to fetch ₹1,335.7 crore at the upper end of the price band.

