“RateGain’s profitability has not been encouraging over the years, due to the acquisition of lossmaking entities and higher depreciation (impairment of goodwill). The company continues to record lower EBITDA margin and net loss. However, adjusted EBITDA is in double-digit. RateGain is looking at >20% EBITDA margin in the coming years led by product penetrations, cross-sell and innovative launches of new products," Reliance Securities note added.