The retail portion of Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed over 100% within a few hours of opening. Overall, the issue got subscribed nearly 0.20 times.

The IPO received 3.58 million bids against the offer of 17.35 million shares, according to stock exchange data.

Retail investors placed 3.57 million bids against the 3.13 million shares on offer, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors and qualified institutional bidders has not been applied for yet.

Rategain’s profitability has not been encouraging over the years, due to the acquisition of loss-making entities and higher depreciation (impairment of goodwill). The company continues to record lower EBITDA margin and net loss.

Due to the pandemic, its revenue declined to Rs250 crore in FY21, from a high of ₹400 crore in FY20, while adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 9.4% in FY21, from 8% in FY20. It incurred a net loss of ₹20.10 crore and ₹28.6 crore in FY20 and FY21 respectively, mainly due to the higher depreciation on impairment of goodwill, as against a profit of ₹11 crore in FY19. The company reported positive operating cash flow of ₹19.10 crore and ₹20.60 crore in FY20 and FY21, respectively, despite the slowdown.

The IPO is valued at 18.1x FY21 price-to-sales and 15.1x FY22 annualized price-to-sales, which is at a discount of 27.3x to PayTM and 31.7x to Zomato (at CMP). While there is no listed peer available for a direct comparison to RateGain in the domestic market, its valuations at ~50% discount to unicorns like Zomato and Paytm give comfort on the valuation front, analysts say.

"In the new era of internet and AI-based software services, we believe the premium valuation of the company is likely to sustain. Covid-19 has accelerated the digitization process of customer interactions with hospitality and travel companies. These changes are likely to lead to a shift in business practices by hospitality and travel companies from an in-house solution model to third party software and services model" , said Reliance Research in a note to its investors.

" RateGain serves a large and rapidly-growing total addressable market. Third party travel and hospitality technology are likely to clock a CAGR of 18% over the next five years and indicate a healthy growth in the long run," the report added.

On Monday, the firm raised around ₹599 crore from 34 anchor investors by allotting 14.09 million shares at a price of ₹425 a share.

Investors included in the anchor book were the Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Nomura, Golman Sachs, Pinebridge Global Funds, HSBC, Kuber India Fund, Jupiter South Asia Investment Company, Segantii India Mauritius, BNP Paribas, and Tantallon India Fund.

Among others, ICICI Prudential, Nippon Life India Trustee, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, Sundaram Mutual Fund, SBI Life Insurance, and Axis Mutual Fund also participated in the anchor book.

