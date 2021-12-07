Rategain Travel IPO: Retail portion subscribed 1.13 times

Due to the pandemic, its revenue declined to Rs250 crore in FY21, from a high of ₹400 crore in FY20, while adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 9.4% in FY21, from 8% in FY20. It incurred a net loss of ₹20.10 crore and ₹28.6 crore in FY20 and FY21 respectively, mainly due to the higher depreciation on impairment of goodwill, as against a profit of ₹11 crore in FY19. The company reported positive operating cash flow of ₹19.10 crore and ₹20.60 crore in FY20 and FY21, respectively, despite the slowdown.