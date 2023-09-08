Ratnaveer IPO allotment: Ratnaveer Engineering IPO share allotment has been finalised today (Friday, September 8). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Ratnaveer Engineering IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ratnaveer Engineering IPO share allotment process started a day after the company closed its issue on Wednesday, September 6, as the company seems to have switched to T+3 listing norm. Some investors who did not wish to be named claimed that they had started receiving debit messages for the Ratnaveer IPO on Thursday, September 7.

Initially, Ratnaveer IPO basis of allotment of shares was to be finalised on Monday, September 11 and the company was to initiate refunds on Tuesday, September 12. As per RHP, the Ratnaveer Engineering share price listing was scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 14 on NSE and BSE.

If you have applied for the Ratnaveer IPO, you can check your Ratnaveer Engineering IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Ratnaveer Engineering IPO allotment status of your application on below link - Ratnaveer IPO allotment link https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

How to check Ratnaveer IPO allotment status? The investors who applied for the issue can check the Ratnaveer Engineering IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd - https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

Step 1 Visit the above link which will take you to Ratnaveer Engineering IPO's registrar's website i.e Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Step 2 Choose the IPO in the dropbox that will only have its name set in if the allocation is completed.

Step 3 Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4 Choose between ASBA and non-ASBA under application type.

Step 5 Include the information for the mode you choose in Step 2.

Step 6 Click submit after filling out the captcha.

How to check Ratnaveer IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Visit allotment page on BSE's official website - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3 Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5 Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click the 'Submit' button.

How to check Ratnaveer IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Visit NSE's official website- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3 Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4 Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

Ratnaveer IPO GMP today Ratnaveer Precision IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +50 lower than the previous two trading session. This indicates Ratnaveer Precision share price were trading at a premium of ₹50 in the grey market on Friday, according to topsharebrokers.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Ratnaveer Precision share price is ₹148 apiece, which is 51.02% higher than the IPO price of ₹98.

According to topsharebrokers.com, the lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹60.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering IPO details Ratnaveer Precision IPO is made up of fresh issue of 13,800,000 shares that totals to ₹135.24 crore and offer for sale (OFS) portion consists of 3,040,000 shares of ₹10, which aggregates to ₹29.79 crore sold by promoter selling shareholder Vijay Ramanlal Sanghavi. Ratnaveer IPO total issue size is ₹165.03 crores.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised to fund working capital requirements of the company, and general corporate purposes.

Unistone Capital Private Ltd is the BRLM of the offer. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the offer's registrar.