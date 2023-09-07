Ratnaveer Engineering IPO: Focus shifts to allotment as SEBI's T+3 norms starts to roll out4 min read 07 Sep 2023, 10:39 PM IST
Ratnaveer IPO allotment process begins; subscription status at 93.99 times; investors start receiving debit messages.
Ratnaveer IPO allotment: Ratnaveer Engineering IPO share allotment process may have begun a day after the company closed its issue that aims to raise ₹165.03 crore. Ratnaveer Precision Engineering IPO opened for subscription on Monday, September 4, and closed on Wednesday, September 6. On day 3, Ratnaveer Precision IPO subscription status was 93.99 times. On day 1 and 2, the IPO's response was quite consistent, and by day 3, the IPO had received a decent amount of subscriptions.
