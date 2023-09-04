Ratnaveer IPO: Issue subscribed 5.77 times on day 1; NII, retail portion oversubscribed2 min read 04 Sep 2023, 05:19 PM IST
Ratnaveer Precision IPO subscribed 5.77 times on day 1; retail investors and NII portion oversubscribed.
Ratnaveer Precision ipo subscription status: Ratnaveer IPO was subscribed 5.77 times on day 1. Ratnaveer Precision Engineering IPO opened today for subscription today (Monday, September 4), and will close on Wednesday, September 6.
