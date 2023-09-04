Ratnaveer Precision ipo subscription status: Ratnaveer IPO was subscribed 5.77 times on day 1. Ratnaveer Precision Engineering IPO opened today for subscription today (Monday, September 4), and will close on Wednesday, September 6. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ratnaveer IPO received positive response from retail investors and non-institutional investors (NIIS) on day 1. Qualified institutional buyers did not respond much to the issue on the first day. Retail and NII portion were oversubscribed subscribed on day 1.

Ratnaveer IPO's retail investors portion was subscribed 7.65 times, NII portion was subscribed 9.03 times, and QIBs portion was subscribed 5%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ratnaveer IPO Subscription Status detail Ratnaveer Precision IPO has received bids for 6,80,54,250 shares against 1,17,88,000 shares on offer, according to data from the BSE.

Ratnaveer IPO's retail investors' portion received bids for 4,50,95,850 shares against 58,94,000 shares on offer for this segment.

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd IPO's non-institutional investors' portion received bids for 2,28,02,100 shares against 25,26,000 on offer for this segment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ratnaveer IPO's QIBs portion received bids for 1,56,300 shares against 33,68,000 on offer for this segment.

Ratnaveer IPO details Ratnaveer Precision IPO is made up of fresh issue of 13,800,000 shares that totals to ₹135.24 crore and offer for sale (OFS) portion consists of 3,040,000 shares of ₹10, which aggregates to ₹29.79 crore sold by promoter selling shareholder Vijay Ramanlal Sanghavi. Ratnaveer IPO total issue size is ₹165.03 crores.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised to fund working capital requirements of the company, and general corporate purposes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering IPO has raised about ₹49.5 crore from anchor investors on Friday, September 1. The company reported to the stock exchanges that it had allotted 50,52,000 shares to anchor investors on Friday at a price of ₹98 per share.

Unistone Capital Private Ltd is the BRLM of the offer. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the offer's registrar.

Ratnaveer IPO GMP today Ratnaveer Precision IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +48 similar to the previous trading session. This indicates Ratnaveer Precision share price were trading at a premium of ₹48 in the grey market on Monday, according to topsharebrokers.com {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Ratnaveer Precision share price is ₹146 apiece, which is 48.98% higher than the IPO price of ₹98.

According to topsharebrokers.com, the lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹50.