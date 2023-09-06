Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Ratnaveer IPO: Issue subscribed 93.87 times so far; NIIs bid highest on day 3

Ratnaveer IPO: Issue subscribed 93.87 times so far; NIIs bid highest on day 3

1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 03:50 PM IST Nikita Prasad

  • Ratnaveer Precision IPO subscribed 93.87 times on day 3 so far, with positive response from all investor categories.

Ratnaveer IPO: Issue subscribed 90.58 times so far on final day. Photo: iStock

Ratnaveer Precision IPO subscription status: Ratnaveer IPO has been subscribed 90.58 times so far on the third and final day of issue. Ratnaveer Precision Engineering IPO opened for subscription on Monday, September 4, and will close on Wednesday, September 6.

Ratnaveer IPO received positive response from retail investors, non-institutional investors (NIIS), and Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) on day 2. All the three portions were oversubscribed subscribed on the third day.

Ratnaveer IPO's retail investors portion was subscribed 53.77 times, NII portion was subscribed 135.17 times, and QIBs portion was subscribed 133.05 times.

Ratnaveer IPO subscription Status detail

Ratnaveer Precision IPO has received bids for 1,10,65,68,750 shares against 1,17,88,000 shares on offer, according to data from the BSE.

Ratnaveer IPO's retail investors' portion received bids for 31,70,01,900 shares against 58,94,000 shares on offer for this segment.

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd IPO's non-institutional investors' portion received bids for 34,14,50,250 shares against 25,26,000 on offer for this segment.

Ratnaveer IPO's QIBs portion received bids for 44,81,16,600 shares against 33,68,000 on offer for this segment.

Ratnaveer IPO was subscribed 21 times on day 2.

Ratnaveer IPO detailsRatnaveer Precision IPO is made up of fresh issue of 13,800,000 shares that totals to 135.24 crore and offer for sale (OFS) portion consists of 3,040,000 shares of 10, which aggregates to 29.79 crore sold by promoter selling shareholder Vijay Ramanlal Sanghavi. Ratnaveer IPO total issue size is 165.03 crores.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised to fund working capital requirements of the company, and general corporate purposes.

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering IPO has raised about 49.5 crore from anchor investors on Friday, September 1. The company reported to the stock exchanges that it had allotted 50,52,000 shares to anchor investors on Friday at a price of 98 per share.

Unistone Capital Private Ltd is the BRLM of the offer. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the offer's registrar.

Ratnaveer IPO GMP today

Ratnaveer Precision IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +60 from +48 of the earlier sessions. This indicates Ratnaveer Precision share price were trading at a premium of 60 in the grey market on Wednesday, according to topsharebrokers.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Ratnaveer Precision share price is 158 apiece, which is 61.22 per cent higher than the IPO price of 98.

According to topsharebrokers.com, the lowest GMP is 0, while the highest GMP is 50.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 06 Sep 2023, 04:53 PM IST
