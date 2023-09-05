Ratnaveer IPO: Issue subscribed over 21 times on day 2; NIIs steal the show2 min read 05 Sep 2023, 05:14 PM IST
Ratnaveer Precision IPO subscribed 21.78 times on day 2, with positive response from all investor categories.
Ratnaveer Precision ipo subscription status: Ratnaveer IPO was subscribed 21.78 times on day 2. Ratnaveer Precision Engineering IPO opened for subscription on Monday, September 4, and will close on Wednesday, September 6.
