Ratnaveer IPO listing date fixed on 11th September. GMP signals strong listing gain for allottees2 min read 09 Sep 2023, 11:23 AM IST
Ratnaveer IPO GMP today: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹60 in grey market today
Ratnaveer IPO: After announcement of Ratnaveer IPO allotment status, listing date for the initial public offering (IPO) of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd has been fixed on 11th September 2023. As per the BSE notice, effective from Monday, September 11, 2023, the equity shares of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'T' group of securities. Further in terms of SEBI circular No. CIR/MRD/DP/02/2012 dated January 20, 2012; the scrip will be in Trade-for-Trade segment for 10 trading days. Ratnaveer shares will be listed on BSE and NSE in a special pre-open session on Monday.
