Ratnaveer IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal 'robust' debut of shares

Ratnaveer IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal 'robust' debut of shares2 min read 11 Sep 2023, 06:43 AM IST
Ratnaveer IPO GMP today is ₹60, which means grey market is expecting that Ratnaveer IPO listing price would be around ₹158 ( ₹98 + ₹60), say market observers
Ratnaveer IPO (Initial Public Offering) listing date has been fixed on 11th September 2023, which means Ratnaveer Precision Engineering shares will hit Dalal Street during Monday session. As per the information available in BSE notice, effective from Monday, September 11, 2023, the equity shares of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'T' group of securities. Ratnaveer share price will open on BSE and NSE during special pre-open session at 10:00 AM on Monday and the scrip will be in Trade-for-Trade segment for 10 trading days.
