Ratnaveer IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal 'robust' debut of shares

Ratnaveer IPO (Initial Public Offering) listing date has been fixed on 11th September 2023, which means Ratnaveer Precision Engineering shares will hit Dalal Street during Monday session. As per the information available in BSE notice, effective from Monday, September 11, 2023, the equity shares of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'T' group of securities. Ratnaveer share price will open on BSE and NSE during special pre-open session at 10:00 AM on Monday and the scrip will be in Trade-for-Trade segment for 10 trading days.

According to stock market experts, company has witnessed good growth in business and revenue and the issue was reasonably priced as well. They said that the stock may list at around ₹150 levels in bear case whereas in bulls case, it may list around ₹165 apiece levels. Meanwhile, grey market is also signaling 'robust' debut for Ratnaveer shares. According to market observers, shares of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd are available at a premium of ₹60 in grey market today.

Ratnaveer IPO listing price prediction On expected Ratnaveer IPO listing price, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Broking said, "Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd has witnessed good growth and revenue and the public issue was reasonably priced as well. However, much will depend upon the kind of open Indian stock market gets on Monday. In case of strong opening, the public issue may list at around ₹165 apiece levels."

Speaking on Ratnaveer share price listing, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "The public issue has received strong response from investors, which may continue post-listing as well. The issue was priced at an attractive band well. So, there was much on the table for investors and strong sentiments on Dalal Street is expected to further boost the chances of robust debut for Ratnaveer shares. However, even in weak market opening one can expect at least 50 per cent listing gain from this IPO as it is expected to list at around ₹150 levels."

Ratnaveer IPO GMP today According to market observers, Ratnaveer IPO GMP today is ₹60, which means grey market is expecting that Ratnaveer IPO listing price would be around ₹158 ( ₹98 + ₹60), which means allottees may expect around 60 per cent listing gain from Ratnaveer IPO.