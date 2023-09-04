Ratnaveer IPO opens today: GMP, price, review, other details. Apply or not?2 min read 04 Sep 2023, 08:59 AM IST
Ratnaveer IPO GMP today: Shares of the engineering company is available at a premium of ₹50 in grey market today, say market observers
Ratnaveer IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited has opened today and it will remain open for bidding till 6th September 2023. The engineering company has fixed Ratnaveer IPO price at ₹93 to ₹98 per equity share and it aims to raise ₹165.03 crore from this public issue. The book build issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE. Meanwhile, shares of the company are trading in unlisted stock market. According to market observers, Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited shares are available at a premium of ₹50 in grey market today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started