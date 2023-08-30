Ratnaveer Precision Engineering IPO opens next week: GMP, price band, dates and other details to know3 min read 30 Aug 2023, 08:46 PM IST
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering IPO opens on September 4 with a price band of ₹93-98 per share. Subscription closes on September 6.
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering IPO opens for subscription on Monday, September 4, and closes on Wednesday, September 6. The allocation to anchor investors for Ratnaveer Precision Engineering IPO is scheduled to take place on Friday, September 1. Ratnaveer IPO price band has been fixed in the range between ₹93 to ₹98 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Ratnaveer IPO lot size is 150 equity shares and in multiples of 150 equity shares thereafter.
