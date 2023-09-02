Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited IPO opens next week. GMP, review other details1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 12:43 PM IST
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited IPO GMP today is ₹40, say market observers
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited is going to hit primary markets on 4th September 2023, which means the book build issue will open for subscription on Monday next week. The public issue will remain open for bidders till 6th September 2023 i.e. till Wednesday next week. The engineering company has fixed Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited IPO price at ₹93 to ₹98 per equity share and it aims to raise ₹165.03 crore from this public issue.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started