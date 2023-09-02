Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited is going to hit primary markets on 4th September 2023, which means the book build issue will open for subscription on Monday next week. The public issue will remain open for bidders till 6th September 2023 i.e. till Wednesday next week. The engineering company has fixed Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited IPO price at ₹93 to ₹98 per equity share and it aims to raise ₹165.03 crore from this public issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited shares have started trading in the unlisted stock market. According to market observers, shares of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited are available at a premium of ₹40 in grey market today.

Important details about upcoming IPO Here we list out detailed review of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited IPO:

2] Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited IPO price: The engineering company has fixed price band of the book build issue at ₹93 to ₹98 per equity share.

3] Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited IPO date: The public issue will open for bidding on 4th September 2023 and it will remain open for bidders till 6th September 2023.

4] Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited IPO size: The engineering company aims to raise ₹165.03 crore from this book build issue.

5] Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited IPO size lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot will comprise 150 shares of the company.

6] Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited IPO size allotment date: The tentative date for finalisation of share allotment is 11th September 2023.

7] Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited IPO size registrar: Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the IPO.

8] Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited IPO listing: The book build issue is proposed for listing NSE and BSE.