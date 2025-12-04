Ravelcare IPO allotment likely today: GMP, steps to check SME IPO allotment status on BSE, registrar website

Ravelcare IPO share allotment is expected to be finalised today, i.e., Thursday, December 4. The SME IPO, which opened for public subscription on Monday, December 1, and concluded on Wednesday, December 3, saw a strong overall subscription of 438 times, with the retail portion booked 463 times.

Successful investors can expect the shares credited to their demat accounts on Friday, December 5, while those who fail to get the allotment will get the refund on the same day.

Ravelcare shares are expected to list on the BSE SME on Monday, December 8.

The IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 18,54,000 shares to raise ₹24.10 crore, priced at ₹123 to ₹130 per share.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the issue for the setting up of a new manufacturing facility at Mauje-Peth in Amravati, marketing and advertising, and for general corporate purposes.

Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers Private Limited was the book-running lead manager of the issue, while KFin Technologies Limited was the registrar.

How to check Ravelcare IPO allotment status online? Investors who bet on the IPO can check the share allotment status online on the registrar's website. They can also check the share allotment status on the official websites of the BSE.

How to check Ravelcare IPO share allotment status on the registrar's website? One can follow these steps to check the share allotment status:

Step 1: Visit the registrar's website with this direct weblink

Step 2: Select 'Ravelcare IPO' from the "Select IPO" dropdown

Step 3: Select either 'Application No., Demat Account or PAN' and fill in the details

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button.

Your Ravelcare IPO allotment status will appear on your computer screen or mobile phone.

Ravelcare IPO allotment status check on BSE Investors can check the Ravelcare IPO allotment status on the BSE by following the simple steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the BSE website link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Select ‘Equity’ in the issue type

Step 3: Choose ‘Ravelcare’ in the issue name dropdown menu

Step 4: Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5: Verify by ticking on ‘I am not a robot’ and clicking on ‘Search’

Your Ravelcare IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Ravelcare IPO GMP today Grey market sources indicate that the stock could debut with a strong premium on Monday, as the latest grey market premium (GMP) for Ravelcare shares was ₹80, suggesting the stock could list at a premium of 62%.