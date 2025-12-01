Ravelcare IPO Day 1: Check GMP, subscription status, key dates, and other details - What to know before subscribing

Ravelcare IPO Day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of Ravelcare opened for public subscription today, December 1, and will conclude on Wednesday, December 3. The ₹24.10 crore SME issue is entirely a fresh issuance of 19 lakh shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The price band for the Ravelcare IPO has been set between ₹123 and ₹130 per equity share.

Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers Pvt.Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue. The Market Maker of the company is SS Corporate Securities Ltd.

The basis of allotment for the Ravelcare IPO is expected to be finalised on Thursday, December 4. Successful applicants are likely to receive the shares on Friday, December 5, while refunds for those who do not receive an allotment will also be processed on the same day.

Ravelcare is scheduled to list its shares on BSE SME on Monday, December 8.

The net proceeds of ₹11.5 crore from the fresh issue will be used for marketing and advertising expenses to enhance brand awareness and visibility. Another ₹7.8 crore will go toward setting up a new manufacturing facility at Mauje-Peth in Amravati, with the remaining amount earmarked for general corporate purposes.

Separately, the company announced on November 28 that it had secured ₹6,83 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO launch.

Of the total net offer, 47.25% is allocated to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), while 33.44% is earmarked for retail investors. The remaining 14.24% has been reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

The IPO lot size is set at 1000 shares. For retail investors, the minimum investment is 2 lots. At the upper end of the price band, ₹130, the minimum investment required amounts to ₹2.60 lakh.

Ravelcare IPO GMP Today Investor sentiment toward the IPO is strong, as Ravelcare's grey market premium (GMP) stood at ₹52 on December 1. This suggested that the stock is likely to debut at ₹182, a premium of 40% from IPOS price of ₹130.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Ravelcare IPO subscription status The IPO was subscribed 6x by 1:35 pm Day 1. The retail portion was subscribed 6.97x, and NII portion was booked 7.02x, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 3.52x bids.

The company has received bids for 74 lakh crore shares against 12.35 lakh shares on offer.

About Ravelcare Incorporated in 2018, Ravelcare is a digital-first beauty and personal care company offering an extensive portfolio of haircare, skincare and bodycare products. The brand follows a direct-to-consumer distribution strategy complemented by leading e-commerce marketplaces and quick-commerce platforms, enabling it to cater to customers across India as well as select international markets such as the UAE, Australia, Canada, Germany, the US and Saudi Arabia.